Photo 406
Sidney Lanier Bridge
The Sidney Lanier Bridge is Georgia's largest spanning bridge. It opened in 2003 and replaced the original drawbridge that was built in 1956.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
0
0
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
10th February 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bridge
,
grass
,
clouds
,
georgia
,
marsh
,
spanning
,
highway 17
,
brunswick river
