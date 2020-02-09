Previous
Full Moon on Driftwood Beach by kvphoto
Full Moon on Driftwood Beach

Yesterday I shot the sunrise in this same location on Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island. I returned this evening to shoot the moonrise. With a longer shutter speed the waves turned to mist.
@kvphoto
