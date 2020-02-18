Previous
Wet Tree by kvphoto
Photo 414

Wet Tree

Rain, rain, and more rain! This tree is covered in raindrops and the photo taken during a good downpour. Behind this tree you can see a pine tree sporting the green color.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

KV

@kvphoto
