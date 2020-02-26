Previous
Next
Cut & Natural by kvphoto
Photo 422

Cut & Natural

This gorgeous piece of wood was at a business that sells firewood. Part of it was cut and the other part left natural.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Wonderful texture and color in this shot.
February 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise