Photo 422
Cut & Natural
This gorgeous piece of wood was at a business that sells firewood. Part of it was cut and the other part left natural.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
422
photos
39
followers
44
following
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Tags
pine straw"georgia wood cut natural 'canon 7d' 'pine cones' texture
Kate
ace
Wonderful texture and color in this shot.
February 26th, 2020
