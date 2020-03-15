Sign up
Photo 440
Eyes on the Prize
This tiny Juvenile Brown Thrasher is looking up at the busy suet feeder to await his turn. The Brown Thrasher is the state bird of Georgia.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
440
photos
40
followers
48
following
440
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
15th March 2020 3:11pm
Tags
bird
,
georgia
,
railing
,
water droplets
,
canon 7d
,
brown thrasher
,
state bird
Kate
ace
Great capture. Love the soft focus behind the thrasher and the detail in the feathers and even the water droplets on the wood.
March 16th, 2020
