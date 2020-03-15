Previous
Eyes on the Prize by kvphoto
Photo 440

Eyes on the Prize

This tiny Juvenile Brown Thrasher is looking up at the busy suet feeder to await his turn. The Brown Thrasher is the state bird of Georgia.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
120% complete

Photo Details

Kate ace
Great capture. Love the soft focus behind the thrasher and the detail in the feathers and even the water droplets on the wood.
March 16th, 2020  
