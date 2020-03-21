Sign up
Photo 446
Puffballs
I think that these are Puffball mushrooms and I found them in the flower bed in my back yard. This image was created from 19 images using Helicon Focus stacking software.
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
21st March 2020 8:43am
mushrooms
,
clover
,
weeds
,
georgia
,
puffball
,
mulch
,
focus stacking
,
helicon focus
,
canon eos r
Jean
ace
Wow, this is an amazing image!
March 21st, 2020
GaryW
Such a remarkable clear image. Just love the mushrooms against the wood chips. Hope you are safe in your area!
March 21st, 2020
