Previous
Next
Puffballs by kvphoto
Photo 446

Puffballs

I think that these are Puffball mushrooms and I found them in the flower bed in my back yard. This image was created from 19 images using Helicon Focus stacking software.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Wow, this is an amazing image!
March 21st, 2020  
GaryW
Such a remarkable clear image. Just love the mushrooms against the wood chips. Hope you are safe in your area!
March 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise