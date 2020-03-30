Previous
Frozen in Time by kvphoto
Frozen in Time

"The camera adds a certain sheen to things. Something about being frozen in time really makes things sparkle."
Brandon Stanton
*lynn ace
great with all the leaves ~ fav
March 31st, 2020  
