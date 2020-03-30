Sign up
Photo 455
Frozen in Time
"The camera adds a certain sheen to things. Something about being frozen in time really makes things sparkle."
Brandon Stanton
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
KV
ace
@kvphoto
456
photos
42
followers
51
following
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
30th March 2020 4:19pm
Tags
red
,
green
,
ice
,
quote
,
frozen
,
buds
,
foliage
,
azalea
,
canon eos r
,
brandon stanton
*lynn
ace
great with all the leaves ~ fav
March 31st, 2020
