Discuss
Photo 456
Ladybug 3.31.20
"How brave a ladybug must be!
Each drop of rain is big as she.
Can you imagine what you'd do,
If raindrops fell as big as you?"
Aileen Fisher
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
31st March 2020 7:50am
Tags
green
,
flower
,
leaves
,
pollen
,
quote
,
ladybug
,
canon eos r
,
aileen fisher
