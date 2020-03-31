Previous
Ladybug 3.31.20 by kvphoto
Photo 456

Ladybug 3.31.20

"How brave a ladybug must be!
Each drop of rain is big as she.
Can you imagine what you'd do,
If raindrops fell as big as you?"
Aileen Fisher
31st March 2020

KV

ace
@kvphoto
