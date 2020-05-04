Previous
Next
Orange Leaf by kvphoto
Photo 490

Orange Leaf

"Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf."
--Albert Schweitzer
4th May 2020 4th May 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise