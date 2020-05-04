Sign up
Photo 490
Orange Leaf
"Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf."
--Albert Schweitzer
4th May 2020
4th May 20
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
490
photos
57
followers
66
following
134% complete
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
4th May 2020 1:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
leaf
,
orange
,
weeds
,
shallow dof
,
canon eos r
