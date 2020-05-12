Sign up
Photo 498
Which Way Do I Go?
"The secret of getting ahead is getting started."
--Mark Twain
12th May 2020
12th May 20
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
498
photos
62
followers
69
following
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
12th May 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
tree
,
green
,
reflections
,
water
,
lake
,
turtles
,
canon eos r
Santina
ah ah ah, great shot, I like this scene
May 12th, 2020
