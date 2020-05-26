Previous
Next
Blaze a Trail by kvphoto
Photo 512

Blaze a Trail

“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

― Ralph Waldo Emerson
26th May 2020 26th May 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise