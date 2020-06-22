Previous
Next
Dewdrops by kvphoto
Photo 539

Dewdrops

"Perfect sincerity and transparency make a great part of beauty, as in dewdrops, lakes, and diamonds."

--Henry David Thoreau
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Colorful drops and composition, KV! Beautiful!
June 22nd, 2020  
Kate ace
Absolutely fabulous!
June 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise