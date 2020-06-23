Previous
Next
Nectar to the Tongue by kvphoto
Photo 540

Nectar to the Tongue

"Another glorious day, the air as delicious to the lungs as nectar to the tongue."

--John Muir

I'm not sure if this is a moth or butterfly... can anyone identify it?
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise