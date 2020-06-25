Sign up
Photo 542
Smooth Flow
"When life places stones in your path, be the water. A persistent drop of water will wear away even the hardest stone."
― Autumn Morning Star
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th June 2020 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
waterfall
,
georgia
,
high shoals falls
,
paulding county
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
I like how you framed the water behind the green leaves and how you caught the patterns of the water on the rocks.
June 25th, 2020
365 Project
close