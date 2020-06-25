Previous
Next
Smooth Flow by kvphoto
Photo 542

Smooth Flow

“When life places stones in your path, be the water. A persistent drop of water will wear away even the hardest stone.”

― Autumn Morning Star
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
I like how you framed the water behind the green leaves and how you caught the patterns of the water on the rocks.
June 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise