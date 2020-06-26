Previous
Flowers in the Summer by kvphoto
Photo 543

Flowers in the Summer

"Sing a song of seasons; something bright in all, flowers in the summer, fires in the fall."

--Robert Louis Stevenson
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
Nice vibrant colors and well-composed shot
June 26th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
A beautiful still life with a gorgeous presentation, colors, textures.
June 26th, 2020  
Neil Forsyth
Lovely arrangement of flowers. Your Echinaceas are well ahead of mine.
June 26th, 2020  
