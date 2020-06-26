Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 543
Flowers in the Summer
"Sing a song of seasons; something bright in all, flowers in the summer, fires in the fall."
--Robert Louis Stevenson
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
543
photos
73
followers
83
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th June 2020 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
georgia
,
daisy
,
summer
,
hydrangea
,
echinacea
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
Nice vibrant colors and well-composed shot
June 26th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
A beautiful still life with a gorgeous presentation, colors, textures.
June 26th, 2020
Neil Forsyth
Lovely arrangement of flowers. Your Echinaceas are well ahead of mine.
June 26th, 2020
