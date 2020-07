Plant Bowen Starscape

“Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.“



– Theodore Roosevelt



I shot this last night. As I waited for the sky to darken a huge cloud bank rolled in and quickly covered the sky. I had hoped to see Comet Neowise last night but did not see it until I looked at my images on the computer. In this shot Neowise is barely visible and is located straight above the 2nd smokestack counting from the left.