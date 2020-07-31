Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 578
Hibiscus Hangout
"A bee is never as busy as it seems; it's just that it can't buzz any slower."
--Kin Hubbard
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
580
photos
85
followers
90
following
158% complete
View this month »
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
Latest from all albums
572
573
574
575
2
576
577
578
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
31st July 2020 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
purple
,
flower
,
bee
,
bud
,
buzzing
,
hibiscuis
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
Love the bee literally covered in pollen. And you quote made me lol!
July 31st, 2020
Cazzi
ace
I love that quote and will refer to it again. The purple of this hibiscus is so vibrant and the bee just seems to be hanging around admiring it!
July 31st, 2020
KV
ace
@k9photo
@serendypyty
thanks for your comments... I shoot a lot of images with bees... love my macro lens... I've been waiting for the right image to use this quote.
July 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close