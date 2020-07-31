Previous
Hibiscus Hangout by kvphoto
Hibiscus Hangout


"A bee is never as busy as it seems; it's just that it can't buzz any slower."

--Kin Hubbard
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
Love the bee literally covered in pollen. And you quote made me lol!
July 31st, 2020  
Cazzi ace
I love that quote and will refer to it again. The purple of this hibiscus is so vibrant and the bee just seems to be hanging around admiring it!
July 31st, 2020  
KV ace
@k9photo @serendypyty thanks for your comments... I shoot a lot of images with bees... love my macro lens... I've been waiting for the right image to use this quote.
July 31st, 2020  
