Photo 577
Diving In
The bees were going crazy diving in and drinking from the thistle flowers. I spotted two types of bees and several leaf footed bugs and a cousin of the leaf footed bug... the stink bug.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th July 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
bee
,
macro
,
thistle
,
magenta
,
sony a 7iii
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous. Fav
July 30th, 2020
