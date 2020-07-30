Previous
Diving In by kvphoto
Photo 577

Diving In

The bees were going crazy diving in and drinking from the thistle flowers. I spotted two types of bees and several leaf footed bugs and a cousin of the leaf footed bug... the stink bug.
30th July 2020

KV

kvphoto
Fabulous. Fav
Fabulous. Fav
July 30th, 2020  
