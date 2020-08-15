Previous
Bindweed Flower by kvphoto
Photo 593

Bindweed Flower

"Weeds are nature's graffiti."

--J.L.W. Brooks
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

KV

@kvphoto
Valerina
Beautiful soft colours on the flower.
August 15th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Great POV!
August 15th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Love it - fav
August 15th, 2020  
Cazzi ace
Beautiful - looks like a ballerina's skirt.
August 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
How lovely! FAV and pinning!
August 15th, 2020  
