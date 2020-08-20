Sign up
Photo 598
Layers
“Life is a great big canvas; throw all the paint you can at it."
--Danny Kaye
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
KV
@kvphoto
365
Canon EOS R
Taken
20th August 2020 2:03pm
paint
mural
bricks
wall
peeling paint
canon eos r
rockmart georgia
KWind
This is cool! Well composed.
August 20th, 2020
Santina
beautiful shot, I like the murals
August 20th, 2020
