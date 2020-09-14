Sign up
Photo 623
Summer Turns to Autumn
"Summer passes into autumn in some unimaginable point of time, like the turning of a leaf."
--Henry David Thoreau
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
636
photos
96
followers
103
following
170% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
14th September 2020 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usa
,
reflections
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
summer
,
creek
,
flow
,
mill creek
,
canon eos r
,
cohutta wilderness
Kate
ace
Outstanding capture - love your POV, the reflections, the colors, the flowing water
September 15th, 2020
