Previous
Next
Summer Turns to Autumn by kvphoto
Photo 623

Summer Turns to Autumn

"Summer passes into autumn in some unimaginable point of time, like the turning of a leaf."

--Henry David Thoreau
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Outstanding capture - love your POV, the reflections, the colors, the flowing water
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise