Lake Allatoona Shoreline 9.16.20

"The larger the island of knowledge, the longer the shoreline of wonder."



--Ralph Washington Sockman--This was taken above an old boat ramp we discovered yesterday via a Jeep ride down a very narrow road... almost like a tunnel... with branches above and on the sides... we had no idea what we would find at the end of the road... we were very happy that there was plenty of room to turn around.