Photo 645
Double Delight
Autumn color is so brilliant in maple leaves. This morning I was able to catch double sunstars since I had the strong reflection off of the lake.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
5
3
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
645
641
25
26
642
643
27
644
645
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
6th October 2020 7:57am
Tags
sun
,
leaves
,
orange
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
lake
,
sunstar
,
lake allatoona
,
canon eos r
,
clark creek
Kate
ace
Amazing capture. Love the deep reds and the double sunstars.
October 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Awesome composition, capture and gorgeous colours
October 6th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of the sunstars
October 6th, 2020
moni kozi
whoaaa!!!!!!!!! amazing!
October 6th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful comp and flares
October 6th, 2020
