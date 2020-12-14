Sign up
Photo 714
Blue and Pink
"If a university's colors were blue and pink, they could be the Fighting Sunsets."
— Jarod Kintz
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
7
7
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
Latest from all albums
710
711
66
712
67
713
68
714
9
7
7
365
ILCE-7M3
14th December 2020 5:27pm
sky
sunset
reflections
blue
water
pink
lake
pine trees
sony a7iii
clarks creek lake
appling georgia
mistletoe state park
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
December 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Stunning image, colors, composition
December 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
Breathtakingly beautiful!
December 15th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Wow! Glorious. Fav
December 15th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
An instant wow. What fabulous colours and reflections.
December 15th, 2020
moni kozi
Whoa!!!! To copy
@ricksnap
's comment: "this is ridiculously beautiful"
December 15th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Speechless, breathtaking...
December 15th, 2020
