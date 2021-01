“God is now serving scoops of orange and raspberry sherbet on the horizon. What a beautiful sunrise!"--Terri Guillemets--I know I've probably used this quote before but it seemed like a perfect fit for the way the sunrise looked to me. I'm sure which was prettier today... sunrise or sunset since both were gorgeous! You can see the sunset in my extras folder: https://365project.org/kvphoto/extras/2021-01-17