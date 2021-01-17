Previous
Sunset by kvphoto
Sunset



"Twilight drops her curtain down, and pins it with a star."

--Lucy Maud Montgomery--Not sure which was prettier today... sunrise or sunset since both were gorgeous!
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Amazing colors behind those bare trees!
January 18th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Ba da bing! FAV!
January 18th, 2021  
Kate ace
Great colors. Like the blues above the pinks and purples.
January 18th, 2021  
