98 / 365
Sunset
“
"Twilight drops her curtain down, and pins it with a star."
--Lucy Maud Montgomery--Not sure which was prettier today... sunrise or sunset since both were gorgeous!
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
846
photos
128
followers
129
following
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
745
95
746
96
747
97
98
748
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th January 2021 5:42pm
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
blue
,
color
,
trees
,
clouds
,
magenta
,
sony a7iii
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Amazing colors behind those bare trees!
January 18th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Ba da bing! FAV!
January 18th, 2021
Kate
ace
Great colors. Like the blues above the pinks and purples.
January 18th, 2021
