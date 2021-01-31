Previous
Light & Dark by kvphoto
Light & Dark

“Every moment of light and dark is a miracle."

--Walt Whitman-- taken yesterday morning. We've had very overcast skies and rainy weather since last night so we didn't get to see the moon today.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate
Very moody with the clouds and the B&W edit.
January 31st, 2021  
Bill
The black and white really works with this shot.
January 31st, 2021  
moni kozi
Beautiful
January 31st, 2021  
*lynn
beautiful moodiness ~ fav
January 31st, 2021  
Kerri Michaels
Great shot fav
January 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very dramatic and mysterious!
January 31st, 2021  
