Photo 762
Light & Dark
“Every moment of light and dark is a miracle."
--Walt Whitman-- taken yesterday morning. We've had very overcast skies and rainy weather since last night so we didn't get to see the moon today.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
6
4
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
waning
,
black & white
,
wolf moon
,
sony a7iii
Kate
ace
Very moody with the clouds and the B&W edit.
January 31st, 2021
Bill
The black and white really works with this shot.
January 31st, 2021
moni kozi
Beautiful
January 31st, 2021
*lynn
ace
beautiful moodiness ~ fav
January 31st, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Great shot fav
January 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very dramatic and mysterious!
January 31st, 2021
