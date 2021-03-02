Previous
Marigold by kvphoto
Marigold

"It does not matter if you are a rose or a lotus or a marigold. What matters is that you are flowering."

--Rajneesh
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

KV

@kvphoto
