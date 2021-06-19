Previous
...says Col. Mustard who was accused of a murder that occurred in the dining room with rope. I played this game so many times as a child and always loved it.

"Life is more fun if you play games."
Roald Dahl
Kate ace
Love how you framed your shot! Great colors and lines.
June 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Cluedo! At least, that is its name in England. Played this recently as a family, still great fun and I first learned it as a child. Wonderful nostalgic shot.
June 19th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Well done. It has been years since I have played that
June 19th, 2021  
