Photo 901
Framed
...says Col. Mustard who was accused of a murder that occurred in the dining room with rope. I played this game so many times as a child and always loved it.
"Life is more fun if you play games."
Roald Dahl
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
3
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1051
photos
152
followers
144
following
Views
15
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th June 2021 1:40pm
Tags
clue
,
board games
,
framed
,
june21words
Kate
ace
Love how you framed your shot! Great colors and lines.
June 19th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Cluedo! At least, that is its name in England. Played this recently as a family, still great fun and I first learned it as a child. Wonderful nostalgic shot.
June 19th, 2021
bkb in the city
Well done. It has been years since I have played that
June 19th, 2021
