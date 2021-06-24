Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 906
Slow Down & Enjoy Life
“Slow down and enjoy life. It's not only the scenery you miss by going to fast - you also miss the sense of where you are going and why.”
Eddie Cantor
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1056
photos
153
followers
145
following
248% complete
View this month »
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
23rd June 2021 8:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
dog
,
walking
,
line
,
“leading
,
lines”
,
june21words
Kate
ace
Love the sun flare at the top.
June 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close