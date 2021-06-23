Sign up
Photo 905
Crooked Vine
“Happiness is a vine that takes root and grows within the heart, never outside it.”
Khalil Gibran
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1055
photos
153
followers
145
following
247% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
vines
,
crooked
,
creek”
,
june21words
,
“clark
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty tones of color in your view. =)
June 23rd, 2021
