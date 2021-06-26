Sign up
Photo 908
Tiny Rose & Visitor
"After one look at this planet any visitor from outer space would say 'I want to see the manager.'"
--William S. Burroughs--The Happy Chappy is a ground cover rose and its blooms are 1" in size.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
0
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1058
photos
153
followers
145
following
248% complete
View this month »
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th June 2021 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bloom
,
insect
,
rose
,
visitor
,
tiny
,
happy chappy
,
june21words
