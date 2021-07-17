Sign up
Photo 929
Echinacea Time Share
"Life is better when you share it."
--Oprah Winfrey--wise words from Oprah... these Zebra Longwing butterflies are nicely sharing a single flower... don't you wish that there was more kind sharing in our competitive world? I know I do:)
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
1
Tags
flower
butterflies
sharing
butterfly house
echninacea
smith gilbert gardens
Kate
ace
So many butterflies in one shot! Awesome capture.
July 17th, 2021
Lin
ace
Wow - awesome
July 17th, 2021
