Previous
Next
Photo 930
Zebra Longwing Caterpillars
"The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity."
--George Carlin
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
3
3
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th July 2021 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
caterpillars
,
echinacea
,
zebra longwing
,
smith gilbert gardens
Kate
ace
Such distinctive looking caterpillars.
July 18th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nice colours and capture- fav
July 18th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
I don’t think we get these. They have lovely colours!
July 18th, 2021
