Zebra Longwing Caterpillars by kvphoto
Photo 930

Zebra Longwing Caterpillars

"The caterpillar does all the work, but the butterfly gets all the publicity."

--George Carlin
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
Such distinctive looking caterpillars.
July 18th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nice colours and capture- fav
July 18th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
I don’t think we get these. They have lovely colours!
July 18th, 2021  
