Photo 946
Flying By
"Time moves slowly but passes quickly."
- Alice Walker, from 'The Color Purple'
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1132
photos
159
followers
154
following
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
183
943
184
944
185
945
946
186
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd August 2021 11:14am
Tags
flying
,
bees
,
pollinating
,
pollination
,
smith gilbert gardens
,
kennesaw georgia
,
cup flowers
Kate
ace
Great action capture
August 3rd, 2021
