Orchids in Trees by kvphoto
Photo 959

Orchids in Trees

I'm still in south Florida with family as we grieve a family member who passed away recently... I just can't even imagine all the people who had to grieve their lost loved ones during COVID when they couldn't be with their family or even have a funeral... it really helps to be with family at times like this. Thanks to Kate -- @k9photo who pointed out the orchids that have been placed in trees... I've never seen this before but they are quite lovely.
ace
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
I'm sorry for your loss.
It has been a hard year with COVID and going through all the protocols dealing with funerals. I don't think I have ever seen an orchid that wasn't beautiful and these are no exception!
August 17th, 2021  
