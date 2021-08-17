Orchids in Trees

I'm still in south Florida with family as we grieve a family member who passed away recently... I just can't even imagine all the people who had to grieve their lost loved ones during COVID when they couldn't be with their family or even have a funeral... it really helps to be with family at times like this. Thanks to Kate -- @k9photo who pointed out the orchids that have been placed in trees... I've never seen this before but they are quite lovely.
It has been a hard year with COVID and going through all the protocols dealing with funerals. I don't think I have ever seen an orchid that wasn't beautiful and these are no exception!