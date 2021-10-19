Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1023
Misty Morning
"So long as mists envelop you, be still. Be still until the sunlight pours through and dispels the mists - as it surely will. Then act with courage."
--Chief White Eagle
19th October 2021
19th Oct 21
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1295
photos
159
followers
163
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Latest from all albums
240
1049
241
1050
1051
1052
242
1053
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th October 2021 6:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
lake
,
misty
,
lake allatoona
,
clark creek
,
clark creek south campground
Carrie Shepeard
What an excellent atmospheric shot!
November 20th, 2021
Mags
ace
Outstanding black and white. I'd fav it 10 times if I could.
November 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely still water.
November 20th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab bw
November 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close