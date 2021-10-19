Previous
Misty Morning by kvphoto
Misty Morning

"So long as mists envelop you, be still. Be still until the sunlight pours through and dispels the mists - as it surely will. Then act with courage."

--Chief White Eagle
Carrie Shepeard
What an excellent atmospheric shot!
November 20th, 2021  
Mags ace
Outstanding black and white. I'd fav it 10 times if I could.
November 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely still water.
November 20th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab bw
November 20th, 2021  
