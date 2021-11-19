Previous
Next
Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse by kvphoto
Photo 1050

Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse

What a sight to behold... a lunar eclipse with a full moon... the moon turned red as the shadow of the earth covered it.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Holy smokes! Superb shot!
November 19th, 2021  
Bill ace
What a great capture. I got up and saw it but didn't get any shots worth keeping. Glad to see your work.
November 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh fantastic! It was very thick cloud here near London so we didn't get to see it at all. Love love love your image. Instant fav
November 19th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
Fabulous capture. The eclipse was over before the moon even rose here.
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise