Photo 1050
Beaver Moon Lunar Eclipse
What a sight to behold... a lunar eclipse with a full moon... the moon turned red as the shadow of the earth covered it.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
4
1
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th November 2021 5:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stars
,
lunar eclipse
,
red moon
,
beaver moon
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes! Superb shot!
November 19th, 2021
Bill
ace
What a great capture. I got up and saw it but didn't get any shots worth keeping. Glad to see your work.
November 19th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh fantastic! It was very thick cloud here near London so we didn't get to see it at all. Love love love your image. Instant fav
November 19th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
Fabulous capture. The eclipse was over before the moon even rose here.
November 19th, 2021
