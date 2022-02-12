Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1139
Texas Hill Country
Day 3 of our journey finds us at Cedar Hill State Park in Texas. The park is located very close to Dallas yet other than seeing a lot of airplanes overhead you feel like you are out in the country... the hill country of Texas that is!
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1397
photos
159
followers
149
following
312% complete
View this month »
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
Latest from all albums
1133
1134
1135
258
1136
1137
1138
1139
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th February 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
lake
,
black & white
,
texas hill country
,
joe pool
,
cedar hill state park
,
talala hiking trail
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white! You gals have fun and be safe please!
February 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Striking B&W
February 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Like the simplicity of this
February 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close