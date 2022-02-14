Muscovy Duck

Here is some red for Valentines Day... hope you've had a happy one! We are tucked away under an expressway in New Braunfels, Texas while we wait on the truck repair. The parts are supposed to arrive from Houston tomorrow so we are dead in the water for now. We are hoping to have the truck back tomorrow.



I spent a good part of the day watching duck behavior... and dog behavior in regard to ducks. Our dog ignored the ducks until they crowded around us expecting some of our chips and salsa this afternoon... that was enough to get Sugar off of her bed so that she could move those pesky ducks away from her humans. This Muscovy duck allowed me to get very close for this portrait taken earlier in the day.