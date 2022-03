Icy Falls

This small but powerful waterfall is on the South Fork of the Jacks River in the Cohutta Mountains of North Georgia. We had a snow cyclone hit our area on Friday night and since temps were slated to rise to 50F today I though a Jeep ride would be fun... I didn't think about snowy/icy mountain roads but luckily we had no problems... other than coming home with a very muddy Jeep and some great memories of seeing the Cohuttas with snow.