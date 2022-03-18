Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1169
Looking Over the Edge of the South Kaibab Trail
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). If you suffer from acrophobia (fear of heights) this image may give you the willies. I took this shot looking over the edge of the trail from above.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1431
photos
160
followers
150
following
320% complete
View this month »
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th February 2022 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
landscape
,
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
south kaibab trail
Mags
ace
This is just absolutely beautiful!
March 18th, 2022
Kate
ace
Awesome POV
March 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Not for the faint hearted.
March 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close