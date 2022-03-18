Previous
Next
Looking Over the Edge of the South Kaibab Trail by kvphoto
Photo 1169

Looking Over the Edge of the South Kaibab Trail

Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). If you suffer from acrophobia (fear of heights) this image may give you the willies. I took this shot looking over the edge of the trail from above.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
This is just absolutely beautiful!
March 18th, 2022  
Kate ace
Awesome POV
March 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Not for the faint hearted.
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise