Photo 1172
Tree Framed Canyon
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). The south rim viewed from the South Kaibab trail.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
2
0
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Tags
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
south kaibab trail
moni kozi
ace
Oh my! Splendid shot
March 21st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific silhouetted tree and wonderful shadows.
March 21st, 2022
