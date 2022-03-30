Sign up
Photo 1181
Looking Up
Day 1 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 25th). The Grand Canyon is a place of infinite views. This view was taken early on day 1 of my trip.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
2
0
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365.
Tags
landscape
,
panorama
,
arizona
,
grand canyon
,
grand canyon national park
,
grand canyon backpacking trip
,
south kaibab trail
,
canyon rim
Bucktree
I like your pov
March 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov and capture of light.
March 30th, 2022
