Mule Train Departing Phantom Ranch

Day 2 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (from February 26th). I photographed the mule train from the campsite across from ours... this campsite was right on Bright Angel Creek.



--thanks for all your comments on my photos... I've been so busy outdoors with hiking and biking that I have not been home much. Not sure when I will get back to it as I'm heading out for another day of hiking... I've got to keep in shape if I am going to do another canyon trip in September!