Photo 1199
View from the Bright Angel Trail
Day 3 of my Grand Canyon Backpacking trip (February 27th). On the left side just below the tree you can see Garden Creek.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th February 2022 2:24pm
Tags
arizona
grand canyon
grand canyon national park
bright angel trail
grand canyon backpacking trip
near devil's corkscrew
