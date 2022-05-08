Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1220
Snowy Hillside
Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. Love the line on the down slope and the many layers of rock visible in the sunshine.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1492
photos
162
followers
153
following
334% complete
View this month »
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th February 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
landscape
,
arizona
,
grand canyon national park
,
bright angel trail
,
plateau point
Bucktree
Looks hot and cold. Half and half
May 8th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Lovely mix
May 8th, 2022
