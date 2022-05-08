Previous
Next
Snowy Hillside by kvphoto
Photo 1220

Snowy Hillside

Day 4 of my Grand Canyon backpacking trip- February 28th. Love the line on the down slope and the many layers of rock visible in the sunshine.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bucktree
Looks hot and cold. Half and half
May 8th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Lovely mix
May 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise