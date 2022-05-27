Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1239
Catawba Rhododendron
Another view of a flowering rhododendron on the river trail at DeSoto Falls in Alabama.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
4
2
@kvphoto
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
17th May 2022 12:48pm
green
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
pink
,
alabama
,
magenta
,
rhododendron
,
“river
,
trail”
,
falls”
,
“desoto
Mags
ace
How lovely!
May 27th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Just caught reaching for the warmth of the sunlight. Lovely.
May 27th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty
May 27th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
I love the light and the colors
May 27th, 2022
