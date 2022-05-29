Previous
Swimming Above DeSoto Falls by kvphoto
Swimming Above DeSoto Falls

Here is another drone view of Sugar and Kate at DeSoto Falls. Here you can see the upper and lower falls.
Corinne C ace
Is there a man and his dog down there? An impressive pic!
May 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such an amazing sight!
May 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view.
May 29th, 2022  
KV ace
@corinnec that is Kate & our Great Pyrenees dog “Sugar” who loves to swim pictured above the falls.
May 29th, 2022  
KV ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks Diana… sometimes the view looking down on a waterfall can look strange but I loved how his series turned out.

@wakelys thanks Susan!
May 29th, 2022  
