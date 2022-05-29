Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1241
Swimming Above DeSoto Falls
Here is another drone view of Sugar and Kate at DeSoto Falls. Here you can see the upper and lower falls.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
5
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1514
photos
163
followers
154
following
340% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3170
Taken
18th May 2022 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
falls
,
waterfall
,
alabama
,
desoto
,
swimming
,
aerial
,
drone
,
mavic
Corinne C
ace
Is there a man and his dog down there? An impressive pic!
May 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing sight!
May 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view.
May 29th, 2022
KV
ace
@corinnec
that is Kate & our Great Pyrenees dog “Sugar” who loves to swim pictured above the falls.
May 29th, 2022
KV
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thanks Diana… sometimes the view looking down on a waterfall can look strange but I loved how his series turned out.
@wakelys
thanks Susan!
May 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
