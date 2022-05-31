Previous
Little River Falls by kvphoto
Little River Falls

Little River Falls is located near Ft. Payne, Alabama right off of Highway 35. During the rainier seasons of winter and spring there is a lot more water and the darker rock areas also have water flowing. The canyon is in a national preserve.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

moni kozi ace
Oh, what a gorgeous view
May 31st, 2022  
Junko Y ace
A beautifully shot waterfall with a good composition... I've been analyzing my own waterfalls just two days ago and it's not easy to figure out how to make it more interesting than just the waterfall. The rocks on the right do it!
May 31st, 2022  
