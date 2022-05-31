Sign up
Photo 1243
Little River Falls
Little River Falls is located near Ft. Payne, Alabama right off of Highway 35. During the rainier seasons of winter and spring there is a lot more water and the darker rock areas also have water flowing. The canyon is in a national preserve.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
1516
photos
163
followers
154
following
340% complete
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th May 2022 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
waterfall
,
alabama
,
national
,
canyon
,
falls”
,
“little
,
preserve”
moni kozi
ace
Oh, what a gorgeous view
May 31st, 2022
Junko Y
ace
A beautifully shot waterfall with a good composition... I've been analyzing my own waterfalls just two days ago and it's not easy to figure out how to make it more interesting than just the waterfall. The rocks on the right do it!
May 31st, 2022
